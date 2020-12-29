Melvin Jordan paid a visit to Cincinnati
BRADENTON, Fla. – When Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian 2022 linebacker Melvin Jordan made his commitment to Cincinnati last month, he did so without having seen the campus first. The four-star ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news