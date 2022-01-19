McGohan Commits To UC

Cincinnati received good news wednesday afternoon, when Miamisburg (OH) tight end Jackson McGohan announced he's committed to play with the Bearcats. The announcement came via social media.

McGohan also had offers from Iowa State, UAB, Miami (OH) and Charlotte. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Darren Paige.

"That place has felt like home from the start," McGohan said of Cincinnati.

McGohan becomes Cincinnati's fifth commitment in the 2023 class. He joins his teammate, three-star offensive lineman AJ Salley, who committed in September. Other commitments in the class are three-star athlete Trevor Carter, three-star offensive lineman Evan Tengesdahl and athlete Jason Hewlett.

Last weekend, McGohan was one of many local recruits on campus at UC for the program's Hometown Heroes event.

None