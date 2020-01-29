McDonald Assesses Recruitment After UC Official
In many ways, the past month and a half has been a sort of whirlwind. First, Oakland (Tenn.) three-star defensive back De’Arre McDonald found out his academic priorities would have to be adjusted....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news