On Friday night, Heritage (Ga.) three-star offensive lineman Kobe McAllister announced his decision to commit to the Bearcats via Twitter. McAllister also had offers from Appalachian State, Tulane, Jacksonville State and Chattanooga. He also garnered interest from schools like Georgia Tech, Louisville and Western Kentucky.

Cincinnati has its third commitment for the 2020 class.

After a great meeting today with @CoachFick @CrookUC @Mason_BM and the whole UC staff I would love to announce i am 100% committed to University of Cincinnati. GO BEARCATS⚫🔴 #UCingRED #CinCityPride20 @UC_Recruiting @RecruitHHS @RecruitGeorgia @Mansell247 @HHSGeneralsFB pic.twitter.com/RMYInMAQuB

McAllister is currently visiting Cincinnati unofficially this weekend. He was recruited by assistant coaches Ron Crook and Brian Mason.

