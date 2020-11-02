BearcatReport - Masters Commits To Bearcats

Just three days ago, Yates (TX) three-star wide receiver Randy Masters was committed to play football and attend school at Baylor. He'd committed in August and cited a strong relationship with coach Dave Aranda.

For whatever reason, that relationship soured. And 30 minutes after Masters announced he had opened up his recruitment, he announced an offer from Cincinnati.

It turns out, Masters has been in contact with assistant coach Mike Brown and the Bearcats for a few weeks now. And on Monday, Masters announced the move to join Cincinnati's 2022 class.

He's the second pledge for the Bearcats in the class. Masters joins Georgia three-star defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad, who committed last week.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Masters and his decision.