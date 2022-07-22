Marshall Recaps UC Stop, Upcoming Visits
Last month, Moeller (OH) three-star running back Jordan Marshall camped at one school he was already plenty familiar with. Later this month, he’ll visit two more. It’s all part of Marshall’s proce...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news