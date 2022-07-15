Malik Elzy Chooses The Bearcats

For all its achievements, Cincinnati has hit another milestone. It now has its highest-ranked commitment in the Rivals.com era.

On Friday, Simeon (Ill.) four-star wide receiver Malik Elzy announced his pledge to the Bearcats. Ranked No. 110 in the Rivals250, Elzy is ranked higher than the previous holder of that mark, four-star linebacker Jaheim Thomas, who was ranked No. 167 in the 2020 class.

“That move to the Big 12 helps a lot,” Elzy previously told Rivals.com. “I have a bond with their coaches.”

Elzy is a monumental get for Cincinnati and assistant coach Gino Guidugli, his primary recruiter. Elzy has steadily climbed up the rankings list, from a previous ranking of No. 180 last fall.

Elzy gives the Bearcats five four-star commits in the 2023 class. He joins defensive backs Amare Snowden, Daeh McCullough and Cameron Calhoun, along with tight end Khamari Anderson.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Elzy's decision.