Lukosius hot second half gives Bearcats distance in 76-60 win over NKU

The Cincinnati Bearcats traveled over to Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky for their first road test of the season versus the NKU Norse. They got some great news as point guard Day Day Thomas returned for his regular season minutes, also CJ Fredrick didn’t miss any time after tweaking his ankle late against Nicholls.

In the first half it was grind for the Bearcats, a key 5-0 run that started with a Simas Lukosius three, followed by a steal and dunk by Jizzle James put the Bearcats up 25-16 late in the first half. Sam Vinson hit a big three to cut the Bearcats lead down to 4 right before the half, 32-28.

James led the way with nine points, followed by Connor Hickman with seven. Vinson led NKU with 11 points. The key stat in the first half is that NKU out rebounded the Bearcats 20-11. To counter that the Bearcats only had two turnovers to NKU’s 12. That trade off is why the Bearcats were able to go into the half with a lead.

Lukosius started off the half with a 3 to give the Bearcats some quick distance but hot shooting from the Norse was able to cut the lead down to 1 point, 41-40 with 16:23 left in the second half after a Josh Dilling pull up. Lukosius hit multiple three’s and made a nice dish to Arrinten Page for a dunk to put the Bearcats up 9 with 11:09. After a James alley oop to Dillon Mitchell the next possession Mitchell went to the rack to push the Bearcats lead to 14 points. NKU called a timeout with 7:48. After a tough first half the Bearcats talent and execution started rising to the top. Up 16, NKU made a run to cut the lead down to 12, but Lukosius found Page for a dunk and the tide had been settled, Tyler Betsey knocked down a three to push the lead to 17.

Lukosius strong second half going 5-for-5 from scoring 15 points and finishing with 18 helped the Bearcats grind out a 76-60 win on the road. Mitchell finished with 12 points and a team high six rebounds. James finished with 11 points and a team high six assists.

The Bearcats loss the battle on the glass 36-27, but won the turnover battle 10 to 15.

Now, the Bearcats are 4-0 and will go on the road to face Georgia Tech on Saturday at 2 pm on the AAC Network.



