LSU expected to hire Mike Denbrock as OC; Joe Sloan as QB coach

LSU coach Brian Kelly went back to his comfort zone in hiring Cincinnati Bearcats offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock to become his offensive coordinator in Baton Rouge.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports was the first to report the news.

Long-time Louisiana Tech assistant and coordinator Joe Sloan will be the next QB coach for the Tigers.

Sloan came to Ruston with Skip Holtz and was a key piece of the Bulldogs’ recruiting and on-field success.

Denbrock has served as the Bearcats offensive coordinator since 2017. Denbrock also served as Cincinnati quarterbacks coach (2017) and tight ends (2018-2021). Prior to his current stint with the Bearcats, Denbrock served as the Notre Dame offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach under Kelly in 2014 and the assistant head coach/receivers coach in 2015-2016.