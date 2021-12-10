Lovett Getting Acclimated To Options
With five early scholarship offers, DeMatha (Md.) three-star cornerback Dante Lovett has already gotten an idea of his recruiting options. But he’s also had the help of some game visits as well. L...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news