Louisiana TE Danny Lewis Commits To UC

Cincinnati went to a more unconventional place for its latest commitment, on Sunday evening.

Westgate (La.) three-star tight end Danny Lewis announced via social media that he'd committed to the Bearcats. He chose them out of an offer list that also included Arizona State, Purdue, Virginia, Tulane and Memphis.

Lewis is Cincinnati's first commitment from the state of Louisiana since quarterback Munchie Legeaux committed to former assistant coach TJ Weist in the 2010 recruiting class. Lewis was recruited primarily by assistant coach Perry Eliano.

"They’ve had tight ends that made it," Lewis previously told BearcatReport.com. "They also include the tight end in the playbook and said how the tight end has a big role in that offense.”

