The third iteration of college football's Early Signing Period opens today and an expected 80 percent of players will sign National Letters of Intent between now and Friday when the period closes. A majority of those will sign today, and Rivals analysts will have you covered with news from across the country.

FIVE-STAR BURCH REVEALS CHOICE; STAYS HOME AT SOUTH CAROLINA

The news all have been waiting on today. Five-Star DL Jordan Burch has announced his decision and he is staying home. The #Gamecocks beat out #ALLIN, #UGA and #LSU. #RivalsNSD https://t.co/pImOVGZJ94 pic.twitter.com/GuY8RZB2Bv — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 18, 2019

OREGON BEATS USC, OTHERS FOR NATION'S TOP LINEBACKER

CLOWNEY, LSU PART WAYS, R100 DE TO SIGN IN FEBRUARY

FLORIDA STATE FLIPS FOUR-STAR QB FROM LOUISVILLE

Suddenly #FSU is loaded at QB. Another flip for the 'Noles. QB Chubba Purdy signs.

Signing Day Central: https://t.co/89xb0oUkYD pic.twitter.com/CNiSenYpf5 — Warchant.com (@Warchant) December 18, 2019

NEW STAFF AT FLORIDA STATE HOLDS ON TO 4-STAR WR

Florida State has landed four-star WR Bryan Robinson from Palm Beach. Nice get for new head coach Mike Novell. Here's what the Seminoles are getting https://t.co/Oj6cnAPmz5 — Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) December 18, 2019

AUBURN FLIPS FOUR-STAR LB FROM MIAMI

Auburn has its pass rusher.



After saying last week he was "1000%" sticking with his commitment to Miami, 4-star OLB Romello Height has flipped to Auburn.



Huge, huge get for the future of Auburn's defensive front and that buck end position https://t.co/qxwYizP5yc pic.twitter.com/ETFdd8Hdze — Nathan King (@byNathanKing) December 18, 2019

VIRGINIA TECH REACHES INTO TEXAS FOR TOP SIGNEE

Virginia Tech gets a massive piece of the puzzle. four-star DE Alec Bryant is a Hokie: https://t.co/XVL4tfOHR8 — Tim Sullivan (@sullivti) December 18, 2019

GEORGIA PICKS UP ELITE SPEEDSTER FROM FLORIDA

BREAKING: Lightning fast wide receiver Arian Smith has committed to #UGA. He and #Dawgs track star Matt Boling are U20 World Record Holders in the 4x100.

More: https://t.co/pSQ0OwTP4o pic.twitter.com/u2CGvOuMlo — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 18, 2019

LSU WINS SEC BATTLE FOR ELITE LB

Breaking: #Bama made a push and the #Gators hung around, but neither could beat out #LSU for elite LB Phillip Webb. Did Webb actually commit to the #GeauxTigers twice? #RivalsNSD Full Story: https://t.co/zJtRgWmj1N pic.twitter.com/GaqbvOAEd5 — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 18, 2019

OHIO STATE LANDS ITS SECOND QUARTERBACK

E.J. SMITH, SON OF EMMITT SMITH, PICKS STANFORD

Huge commitment for Stanford a couple days after it seemed they lost the Texas running back. https://t.co/yzzjSrija0 — Stanford Rivals (@StanfordRivals) December 18, 2019

MARYLAND PULLS SHOCKER BY FLIPPING 5-STAR RAKIM JARRETT FROM LSU

BREAKING: 5-star WR Rakim Jarrett has flipped from #LSU to #Maryland, according to his Instagram account https://t.co/MCEQzfczZB pic.twitter.com/ognNbyOLC2 — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) December 18, 2019

FRIEDMAN: What surprising flip means to Maryland



GATORS LAND FOUR-STAR CB

LSU SECURES 4-STAR DUMERVIL

Rivals100 OL Marcus Dumervil of has committed to LSU. Here's a look at what that means for the Tigers. https://t.co/LCBAfxf7qt — Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) December 18, 2019

NEBRASKA LANDS 4-STAR DB AFTER DRAMATIC PAUSE

Florida defensive back Jaiden Francois took over an hour at his signing ceremony, but he eventually signed with Nebraska over Miami. Francois left his ceremony twice, which was held in conjunction with other athletes at South Dade High School in Hempstead, Fla., but eventually returned and announced for the Huskers. Francois committed and decommitted to Miami twice during the process. HuskerOnline.com has the story.



ARIZONA STATE FLIPS R100 WR FROM OREGON

There it is. A Top-100 prospect and four-star WR flips his commitment from Oregon to ASU https://t.co/BHjiwm0cK2 pic.twitter.com/Q2xGA23Ezs — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) December 18, 2019

SCOTT FROST ON ROLL WITH ANOTHER 4-STAR COMMIT FROM FLORIDA

Here is @NateClouse's take on what the commitment of four-star wide receiver Marcus Fleming means to Nebraska: https://t.co/YyucFvaalQ #Huskers — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) December 18, 2019

NATION'S TOP QB MAKES IT OFFICIAL

TENNESSEE STEALS QB FROM TCU

Breaking: Jimmy Holiday didn’t sign with #TCU. He’s headed to Knoxville to play for the #Tennessee #Vols. One I featured on my flip prediction last week: https://t.co/3HOJ1traOX and was still trending Tuesday: https://t.co/HTGQXBwvl7 #RivalsNSD pic.twitter.com/cqeRWaN9R9 — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 18, 2019

GEORGIA TECH SIGNS FORMER FSU QB COMMIT SIMS

Former FSU commit Jeff Sims, a four-star QB, has signed with Georgia Tech. A look at what the Jackets are getting. https://t.co/25CytZxuxO — Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) December 18, 2019

CLEMSON SIGNS DB COMMITTED TO LSU IN FIRST NOTABLE FLIP OF DAY

AUBURN BEATS BAMA, OLE MISS FOR R250 TE

Big win for #Auburn #WDE because there was some late Bama chatter here https://t.co/m2Zkkty1Im — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) December 18, 2019

KENTUCKY MAKES HISTORY

Five-star DT Justin Rogers is officially a Kentucky Wildcat.



Highest-ranked Rivals recruit in UK football history. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 18, 2019

FISHER LANDS 5-STAR WR AT TEXAS A&M

WISCONSIN BEATS OUT MINNESOTA FOR 4-STAR LB

The highest ranked, uncommitted prospect in the Midwest’s 2020 class going into the Early Signing Period was Minneapolis four-star linebacker Kaden Johnson. The target of much speculation in the final weeks before the signing period, Johnson announced his much anticipated college selection early on the first day of the signing period and the choice was the Wisconsin Badgers. FULL STORY HERE



FAST-RISING 5-STAR WR FROM TEXAS HEADED TO OHIO STATE

The best evaluation the Ohio State coaching staff made in the 2020 cycle was Texas wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba @jaxon_smith1 , making him a priority for his lofty ranking & before local programs like Texas. Now he's a five-star & officially a Buckeye: https://t.co/MZvScXZij2 — Marc Givler (@MarcGivlerBG) December 18, 2019

NATION'S TOP-RANKED PLAYER INKS WITH CLEMSON

No. 1 player in the country has signed. No drama from Bryan Bresee https://t.co/wSUZFNI6hW @Rivals https://t.co/hfF7sCxUMY — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) December 18, 2019

ND HOLDS ON TO STAR TIGHT END

All-American tight end Michael Mayer has signed with Notre Dame, ending any concern that the Chip Long news would affect him.https://t.co/lcm8LA046S — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) December 18, 2019

A COUPLE OF EARLY FIVE-STAR SIGNINGS IN SEC

OHIO STATE, MICHIGAN LOCK IN 4-STAR DBS

The #Buckeyes got not one, but two commitments from Lejond Cavazos @lejondaryy during the process and now they have his signature. A look at the future OSU defensive back: https://t.co/HmK3amwHuX — Marc Givler (@MarcGivlerBG) December 18, 2019

Four-star DB Jordan Morant has ended all speculation and signed with Michigan. Wolverines overcame pushes from Texas A&M and USC #GoBlue. https://t.co/RT6PMpgWi7 pic.twitter.com/OdBTchIBbQ — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 18, 2019

UCF QUARTERBACK COMMIT FLIPS TO SEC