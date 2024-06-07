While hosting one group of official visitors, Cincinnati received a commitment Friday night from a visitor the previous weekend.

Lincoln County (Ga.) linebacker CJ Crite announced his pledge Friday night to the Bearcats. He officially visited them last weekend.

Crite, who also plays wide receiver, chose Cincinnati over eight other scholarship offers. That group included South Florida, Charlotte, Appalachian State and Western Kentucky.

Assistant coach Cortney Braswell was Crite's primary recruiter. He offered Crite a scholarship in February.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Crite's decision and what it means for the Bearcats.