Letton To Move Into TEs Role

Cincinnati introduced three new assistant coaches Wednesday, along with its promoted offensive coordinator. And though tight ends coach was not named, sources say that spot is a done deal, too.

Nate Letton, who spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant on the Bearcats' offense, has been promoted to the full-time role of tight ends coach. The hire would finish off Cincinnati's 10-man assistant coaching staff.

Letton coached tight ends, wide receivers and the offensive line at Centre College (Ky.) from 2015-19. He also played at the Division III school as a linebacker.

Letton is a Lexington, Kentucky native and played for his father at Lexington Catholic High School.

