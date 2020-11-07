BearcatReport - Lawton Makes It Official With UC

Call it inevitable. For months, South Charleston (W.V.) three-star defensive end Zeiqui Lawton has looked favorably on Cincinnati. And as we reported last week, it certainly seemed like a matter of time.

On Saturday night, Lawton made it publicly official. He committed to the Bearcats.

Lawton released a top five in May of Cincinnati, Oregon, Illinois, Boise State and West Virginia. That list technically stayed intact through the summer and into early fall. But the Bearcats separated themselves. Much of that can be attributed to Lawton's primary recruiter, assistant coach Greg Scruggs.

"“Basically, my relationship with them just keeps getting stronger and stronger," Lawton previously told BearcatReport.com. "I just feel comfortable with Coach Scruggs and the rest of the staff, also.”

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Lawton's decision and what it means for Cincinnati.