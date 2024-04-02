On Monday evening, Cincinnati learned it would be losing one of its primary pieces over the last few seasons.

Center Viktor Lakhin announced via Instagram that he's played his last game for the Bearcats. A 6-foot-11 center from Russia, Lakhin just finished his junior season, but graduated in May of last year.

According to multiple reports, Lakhin will look to play professionally overseas.

Lahkin is officially the final holdover from the John Brannen era, as he redshirted during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during his freshman season in 2021-22, then upped those numbers to 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game the following season.

This season, Lahkin led Cincinnati in scoring and rebounding in non-conference play, with 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. That dipped in Big 12 play, as he averaged just 6.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.