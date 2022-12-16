Each week, BearcatReport.com will speak with the beat writer who covers Cincinnati's opponent. We'll be finding out some INsider material that you won't find out anywhere else. This week, we spoke with CardinalSports.com publisher Ty Spalding for his take on what the Bearcats can expect from Louisville in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Cincinnati is in Boston for an 11 am ET kickoff at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Domann will get the start at QB for Louisville. (Darrell Russell)

1) Scott Satterfield isn't coaching this game, but how much fuel does that add to the return of the Keg of Nails? SPALDING: The media asked several of Louisville's veteran players and interim coach Deion Branch this very question, and there was denial across the board. The sentiment was that Louisville was fired up before the coaching change, because of the matchup, not because of Scott Satterfield being aligned with Cincinnati now. However, the Louisville equipment team has put black duct tape over Scott Satterfield's name on the trucks that are heading up to Boston, so it's safe to say there are some within the program that feel a certain way about the former coach.

2) Everyone has a number of players sitting out either from transfer or declaring for the NFL Draft. How has Louisville been impacted for this game? SPALDING: On offense, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham and leading receiver, and 1,000-yard receiver Tyler Hudson both announced that they would be sitting out, and focusing on NFL Draft preparation. Cunningham has been banged up and missed the better part of the last two games, so the opt out wasn't all that surprising. That does change things quite a bit for Louisville as junior college product Brock Domann will get the start. Domann is more of a pocket passer, and doesn't have the elusiveness of Cunningham. Without Hudson, the wide receiver position becomes even more thin. Dee Wiggins has been out with a season-ending injury, so both of Louisville's starters won't be playing. Hudson was Louisville's best playmaker on the outside, and an All-ACC player, so it's a big loss. On defense, most of Louisville's best players have decided to play. Yasir Abdullah and YaYa Diaby should both get drafted, but the two dynamic pass rushers will both suit up. Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville's best cover corner, has declared for the NFL Draft, and I don't expect him to be available. 3) With a new coach, what are the Cardinals hoping to get from this game? SPALDING: Like most teams who are undergoing a coaching transition, Louisville will have quite a few quality control and graduate assistant staffers on the field. The only three full-time assistant coaches who have stuck around for the bowl game are tight ends coach Josh Stepp, linebackers coach Greg Gasparato, and defensive line coach Mark Ivey. So if you're Louisville, you're hoping to send the seniors off with a win, you're hoping to beat a rival, but big-picture wise, for the players who are planning on returning for next year, this is a chance for them to show the new staff what they're capable of.

Abdullah is one of the Cardinals' pass-rushing threats. (Darrell Russell)

4) What stands out about the Louisville offense, or at least, who will be playing in the game? SPALDING: The Louisville offense is predicated on establishing the run. Louisville is down three running backs as Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell are in the transfer portal and are no longer with the team. Tiyon Evans, Louisville's starting running back for most of the year, is already out of town working towards the NFL Draft. So a few names to keep an eye on: Jawhar Jordan at running back. Jordan is a smaller back with great speed, but runs extremely hard and will get the lion's share of the carries. Jordan put up big numbers when Evans was out, and will be the focal point of the offense in this one. Jordan has racked up 700 yards on the season, and is averaging over five yards per carry. 5) Same with the Cardinals' defense. What stands out or what are you looking for? SPALDING: Louisville's defense has been phenomenal at creating turnovers and getting pressure on the quarterback. As I mentioned above, Yasir Abdullah and YaYa Diaby are the two guys who rush the passer at a high level. Abdullah finished second in the ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting, and is extremely difficult to block. Abdullah has 8 sacks and 4 forced fumbles this year. Diaby has been just as good, with 7.5 sacks, respectfully.