Kiner Returning To The Queen City

Cincinnati had to wait a year, but it got one of its most sought-after recruits in recent years.

On Monday, running back Corey Kiner announced he's transferring to the Bearcats from LSU. Kiner, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class from nearby Roger Bacon (OH), chose the Tigers over Cincinnati and Louisville in May of 2020. He made the decision despite never having visited Baton Rouge, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday, Kiner made the announcement for the Bearcats just hours after he announced he'd entered his name into the transfer portal.

As a true freshman last season, Kiner was LSU's second-leading rusher, with 324 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries. He also caught two passes for 10 yards.

Kiner was ranked No. 128 in the 2021 Rivals250. The 2020 Ohio Mr. Football winner, he was also Rivals' No. 5 running back in the class and No. 6 player in Ohio.