Katrina Merriweather's 2025 Recruiting Class Set to Make History

Cincinnati's 2025 recruiting class set to make history following national day.

Katrina Merriweather enters her second season at the helm of the Lady Bearcats, but is the former Bearcat is looking to make history behind their top ten recruiting class led by local five-star point guard Dee Alexander.

However, the Merriweather and the Bearcats may not be done yet it appears.

When asked if there was still room to add within the 2025 recruiting class, Merriweather looked around the room while reporters looked on and gave a big smile before saying "Absolutely."

Katrina Merriweather currently holds the sixth ranked recruiting class for 2025 in just her second season at the helm at her alma mater.

The Bearcats 2025 recruiting class is led by Cincinnati native Dee Alexander, who becomes the highest rated ranked recruit in program history, coming in at number 9 in the class of 2025. Alexander currently attends Purcell Marian High School right down the road here in Clifton where she is looking to become a four-time state champion. Alexander is also currently a two-time Max Preps Ohio Player of the Year and the all-time leading scorer at Purcell Marian.

Merriweather noted that her and the rest of the coaching staff all gathered around the Oscar Robertson statue as Alexander made her pledge to the Bearcats which resulted in nothing but pure Joy and excitement to keep the local five-star talent here in Cincinnati.

"I still don't think she understands the magnitude of her decision to stay home and come to Cincinnati, not only for this program, but this city as well." Merriweather said. "She literally is going to change our program. "In our mind she was ours to lose. Dee loves this program, the city. She wanted to play in front of her friends and family. She wants to make this program special."

"We work really hard in our space for Cincinnati to be home. When you have someone at home decide to then stay at home, it tells others that this is a special place, where special things can happen. Dee is such an important part of that because when she decided she wanted to be a Bearcat, it brought attention to our program. People then thought, alright well if it is enough for Dee, then let me take a serious look at Cincinnati."

Other members of the 2025 recruiting class?

Point guard Caliyah Devillasee, out of Maryland. Devillasee is currently the 55th ranked prospect in the class of 2025 along with the number one player in the state of Maryland. The talented and craft point guard currently averages nearly 18 points, three assists, three rebounds, and a steal over her high school career.

Worth noting that Devillasee was also nominated for the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year Award.

Forward Kali Barrett out of Bradenton, Florida.

Barret, a three-star recruit according to ESPNW, is the second all-time leading scorer at Cardinal Mooney High School where she averages nearly 14 points, eight rebounds, and two assists per game. Barrett was nominated to the Sports Illustrated Florida Girl's Player of the Year Award in 2024.

Guard Joya Crawford out of Dyersburg, Tennessee

Crawford is the all-time leading scorer at Dyersburg High School, where she averaged 20 points and three rebounds throughout her career. Crawford is also a two-time Tennessee Offensive Player of the Year.

"She is a state champion, and the best player on her team. It is important to us that we just don't get players who can score a lot of points. She is arguably the best offensive player in the State of Tennessee. Joya is a three-level scorer it didn't matter who she was playing, she was still going to be as effective as she is now. What I love about her though is she really takes pride in her defense and will also sit down and guard as well."

Guard Paige Whitted, a complete shooting guard who averaged 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game throughout her high school career.

"We are excited about Paige," said Merriweather. "She has been developed by her father, who has spent time in the NBA. Her footwork is impeccable, and people are going to love seeing her do work off ball and stagger screens. She is unknown because she has dealt with some injuries and we just want to make sure she is healthy when she gets her, but we love some people who are going to make some threes."







