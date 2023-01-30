Cincinnati has added to its roster primarily through the NCAA Transfer Portal and the high school ranks, but on Sunday night, it came by way of a junior college.

And it came via a flip.

Tyler (TX) three-star offensive lineman Judea Milon announced his commitment to the Bearcats via social media. He'll sign his letter of intent with them on Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period. Milon previously committed to Memphis Dec. 4, but did not sign his letter of intent last month.

Milon had more than 20 scholarship offers, including from Missouri, Kansas and Washington State. He officially visited Cincinnati this past weekend and also previously took official visits to California and Memphis.

Originally from Killeen Shoemaker High School in Texas, Milon spent the past two seasons at Tyler. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Milon was recruited by assistant coach Nic Cardwell.