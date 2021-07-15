JQ Hardaway Chooses Bearcats

Cincinnati snagged one of its top targets for the 2022 recruiting class on Thursday. Phenix City Central (Ala.) three-star defensive back JQ Hardaway gave the Bearcats his commitment earlier this week, but publicly announced his decision Thursday.

Hardaway chose Cincinnati out of nearly two dozen offers. He previously announced a top six on March 15 of Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland and Oregon.

Hardaway officially visited the Bearcats June 18, his first time in The Queen City. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Perry Eliano, whom he had previously told BearcatReport.com was a big reason why Cincinnati was in contention.

"The way he presents himself, he’s family first," Hardaway previously told BearcatReport.com. "He asks about my parents, talks to them, says he wants to develop me into a better man before he even talks about football. That’s important also.”

Check back for more on Hardaway's decision and what it means for Cincinnati.