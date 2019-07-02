Jones On Board With Bearcats
For weeks, even months, every time Lakota West (OH) three-star linebacker Daved Jones made a move on social media, he was trolled. It came from his friends, other recruits committed to Cincinnati, to goad him to join.
On Tuesday, Jones finally acquiesced. He announced his commitment to the Bearcats via his Twitter account.
COMMITTED‼️🐾 #CinCityPride 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/J2j5meZS8F— Daved Jones Jr 🦍 (@mr_jones0001) July 2, 2019
Jones joins what's been a rapidly growing 2020 recruiting class for the Bearcats. His commitment gives them 12 commitments in the class and puts them at No. 52 nationally in Rivals.com's recruiting rankings for 2020.
On June 12, Jones named a top four of Cincinnati, Michigan State, Purdue and Minnesota. He officially visited the first three, including the Bearcats June 8.
Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Jones' commitment and what it means for Cincinnati.