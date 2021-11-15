JoJo Bermudez Commits To UC

Cincinnati added another offensive weapon to its 2022 class Monday night. In a ceremony at his school. Cedar Creek (NJ) three-star wide receiver JoJo Bermudez gave his pledge to the Bearcats.

Bermudez previously committed to Rutgers in November of 2020. He and the Scarlet Knights parted ways in August, after he visited Penn State for a workout. Rutgers' staff has a policy that commits not visit elsewhere.

Since that decommitment, Bermudez added scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Vanderbilt and Temple. He officially visited the Bearcats Nov. 6 for their homecoming win over Tulsa.

Assistant coach Mike Brown was Cincinnati's primary recruiter with Bermudez.

"It’s nothing but good vibes,” Bermudez previously told BearcatReport.com. “You can tell he kept it 100. He wasn’t trying to sell me anything. He told me the vision he sees for me in the offense. He wasn’t selling dreams, just shot me straight. He wasn’t telling me I’d start when I got there.”

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Bermudez's decision.