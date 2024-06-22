Just three days after he received his second FBS scholarship offer, from Cincinnati, Avon (OH) guard Jeremiah Kelly decided he didn't need to wait any longer.

Late on Friday night, he gave his pledge to the Bearcats. He's commitment No. 15 in their 2025 recruiting class.

Kelly chose Cincinnati over another offer from Akron. He also had smaller offers, from Walsh, Grand Valley State and Ashland.

Kelly's offer from the Bearcats came after he camped with them and worked specifically on Tuesday with assistant coach Nic Cardwell. It was Cardwell, himself, who gave him a scholarship offer.



Cincinnati now has three offensive linemen in the class. Kelly is the only interior commitment, but he joins tackles Samuel Paich and Jahari Medlock.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Kelly's commitment.