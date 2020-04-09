For the second time in as many days and third in less than a week, Cincinnati added to its 2021 recruiting class.

On Wednesday, La Salle (OH) three-star cornerback Iesa Jarmon became the newest addition. Jarmon announced he'd committed to the Bearcats.

Jarmon chose Cincinnati over 23 other offers, including Indiana, Iowa State, Northwestern and Pittsburgh. He'd just visited Indiana for its junior day on March 8. Jarmon was on hand in Clifton for the Bearcats' junior day March 1.

Jarmon was recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

“I’ve built a really, really good relationship with all the coaches at UC,” Jarmon previously told Rivals.com. “I have been there many, many times, so I feel me and coach (Luke) Fickell and coach Freeman have a really good relationship.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Jarmon's decision.