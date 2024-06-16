It was a big moment for him. But it was also a heck of a gift to his father.

On Sunday, Father's Day, Charles Drew (Ga.) offensive lineman Jahari Medlock gave Cincinnati his commitment. He did so just before he left his official visit.

Medlock is not yet ranked by Rivals.com, but analysts did see him in April, when he was named a top performer at the Rivals Combine stop in Atlanta.

He chose the Bearcats over scholarship offers from Georgia Tech and Maryland. Medlock had planned to visit the Terps officially in July, but has now cancelled that visit. He was recruited to Cincinnati primarily by assistant coach Nic Cardwell.

Medlock is commitment No. 13 in the 2025 class for the Bearcats. He joins three-star Samuel Paich as the only offensive linemen in that group. Paich also officially visited Cincinnati this weekend.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Medlock's decision and what it means for the Bearcats.