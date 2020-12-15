BearcatReport - Jackson Commits To Bearcats

Jackson Commits To Bearcats
Cincinnati didn't even have to wait until tomorrow, for National Signing Day, to receive good news about is 2021 recruiting class. It came a night early.
Early Tuesday evening, Archbishop Wood Catholic (Pa.) announced he's committed to the Bearcats. He plans to sign his National Letter of Intent tomorrow.
Jackson has been rumored to join Cincinnati for some time now. He named a top three last week that included the Bearcats, along with Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. Jackson had nearly two dozen total scholarship offers.
Jackson told BearcatReport.com last week that he'd made his choice. But he wasn't ready to publicly reveal that decision until today.
“Mainly, it’s just the environment and the program, on and off the field,” he previously told BearcatReport.com. “The coaching staff and just what they have going on with the program, how they’re building and maintaining. It’s all just what they have going on.”
Jackson was recruited primarily by assistant coach Greg Scruggs.
Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Jackson and what he means to Cincinnati's 2021 class.
1000% committed ❤️ @GoBearcatsFB #GoBearCats ! pic.twitter.com/NaIaA7n2S5— Robert Jackson (@robjackson215) December 15, 2020