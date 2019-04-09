It's Official: Cronin To UCLA
For weeks, coach Mick Cronin had been linked to coaching searches at other schools, most notably Virginia Tech and UCLA. Now, the latter has come to fruition.
Cronin has been hired at UCLA, as the school announced Tuesday afternoon. The Bruins also announced that Cronin agreed to a six-year, $24 million contract.
Cronin leaves the Bearcats after 13 seasons as head coach. He compiled a record of 296-146.
