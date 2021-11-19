Interest in versatile, energetic Wesley Tubbs expands

With the growth of his reputation, the Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian wing has picked up a lot of interest from college programs.

“I am just a dog. I can do anything on the court,” Tubbs said. “I am real versatile; whatever my team needs me to do, play defense, playmaker, whatever we need to win.”

Cincinnati: “I like the culture they got over there. They have a new coach, Wes Miller; he likes how I’m a dog. I like the fast-paced style they play. I think I would be able to go there and play right away.”

Virginia Tech: “They play a little slower, catch-and-shoot style. They are a really well-oiled machine with what they do. Lots of shooters.”

Wake Forest: “They have a new coach, so they are still trying to build over there. They want me to be a part of that building process. And they are in the ACC, so that sticks out for me.”

What he wants in a program: “I am trying to look for a right fit. I want to go somewhere I can play immediately and somewhere that will get me to the next level. Yeah, that’s really it. I am definitely looking to commit on my cousin’s birthday. He passed away a couple of years ago, so Dec. 18, 2022, is when I will look to commit.”