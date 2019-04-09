Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 14:52:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hot Board: UC's Basketball Coaching Search 1.0

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport.com
Editor

Mick Cronin has traded Skyline Chili and Montgomery Inn Barbecue for In-N-Out Burger and Carl's Jr. when he accepted the position Tuesday as coach at UCLA. Now, Cincinnati is in the hunt for his re...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}