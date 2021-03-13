BearcatReport - High-major offers accelerating for three-star RJ Godfrey

It's his size, athleticism, and versatility that has college coaches so excited about recruiting him. Missouri jumped in with a scholarship offer earlier this week. Auburn and Georgia Tech did so last week. Georgia offered in late January, while Cincinnati and Ole Miss put offers out last summer. Virginia Tech has started to show interest.

RJ Godfrey ’s stock has been on the rise over the past few weeks following a highly productive junior season at North Gwinnett (Ga.). The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks per game in helping his team reach the quarterfinals in Georgia’s highest classification.

Auburn: “I talked to Coach Flanigan. He seems really cool. We talked for the first time during quarantine and then I didn’t talk to him until recently. He said I’m a big forward that can handle the ball and can play multiple positions for them. I watched like seven of their games this year. I really like the way they play. The way they play all those freshmen and sophomores and still keep up with all these other schools was impressive. This year they played different because they had Sharife [Cooper] and J.T. [Thor], but I think they will be really good again next year.

Cincinnati: “I would say that’s the school that’s been recruiting the longest. They were like the second school to recruit me. I have a great relationship with all the coaches up there, especially Coach [Tim] Morris. He’s real cool and we talked a lot during quarantine. I can’t wait to get up there to see them.”

Georgia: “I think Coach [Chad] Dollar is the funniest coach I talk to. He makes me laugh a lot. He’s very cool and my dad loves him. I haven’t talked to Coach [Tom] Crean yet, but we text a lot. I was struggling with my free throws at the beginning of the season. He told me to send him a video of my form. He helped develop my form on my free throws and after that I shot free throws much better. They call me like twice a week. They want me to commit really bad.”

Georgia Tech: “I love Coach [Julian] Swartz. I talk to him the most. He sends me a lot of edits of me on like video game covers or movie covers. My mom loves Georgia Tech. She loves everything about them. I talked to Coach [Josh] Pastner for the first time the day they offered, and he seems really cool. I look forward to talking to them more. I watched their game against Duke and watched them against Georgia State. They got some dogs down there. Moses Wright is a beast. I love the way they play.”

Ole Miss: “I love Ole Miss. Coach [Ronnie] Hamilton is super cool. We talk all the time. I think we talk the most out of any coach. Coach [Kermit] Davis is really nice too. Ole Miss is probably the school that prioritized me the most of any school. I really love their program. I watched about 10 of their games. I think I would fit really well at Ole Miss.”