Hawaii Transfer Mardner Lands At UC

Cincinnati has snagged another addition out of the transfer portal.

On Monday night, former Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner announced via social media that he's transferring to the Bearcats. Mardner played his high school ball in Canada at Clarkson (Ontario). The Rainbow Warriors were his only scholarship offer in the 2018 class.

Mardner announced on Christmas Eve that he intended to enter the transfer portal. Since then, he picked up offers from Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and LSU.

This season, Mardner had 46 catches for 918 yards and five touchdowns. All three led Hawaii.

Mardner will have two seasons of eligibility left.