In just a few months, coach John Brannen has scored a few big recruiting wins. But on Thursday morning, he scored perhaps his most important.

Four-star guard Zach Harvey not only announced his commitment, but will also enroll in school immediately at Cincinnati. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Harvey intended to prep another year at Prolific Prep (Calif.) this fall. But with everything in order, he'll be a part of the Bearcats' 2019 class.

Harvey is coming off an ankle injury in game No. 11 last season for Prolific Prep. Before that, he averaged 16.5 points, 4.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Before reclassifying, Harvey was ranked No. 50 in the 2020 Rivals150. He officially visited Cincinnati June 10.

Harvey chose the Bearcats over an offer list that also included Kansas, Louisville, UCLA, Memphis, Ohio State and Oregon.

Harvey will arrive on campus tomorrow and will immediately enroll in summer classes. He'll be eligible to play immediately this fall.