Harper's Stock Continues To Rise
It wasn’t until his freshman season in high school, when Homewood Flossmoor (Ill.) 2020 guard Marcus Harper gave football a shot. He’d played other sports, but at the suggestion of his friends, ga...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news