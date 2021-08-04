Harder Impresses, Commits To UC

A pair of visits, one a workout and Cincinnati had an offensive lineman it really wanted.

On Tuesday night, Olentangy (OH) two-star OL Jonathan Harder gave the Bearcats his commitment. He unofficially visited Clifton in June, then returned for workouts with the team last week, where he earned a scholarship offer.

Harder chose Cincinnati out of an offer list that also included Miami (OH), Bowling Green, Ball State and Toledo. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Ron Crook.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Hardee’s decision.