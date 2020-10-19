Hardaway Reluctantly Inching Recruitment Forward
Before the COVID-19 pandemic set in, back in March, Hardaway (Ga.) three-star safety JQ Hardaway got in three in-person visits. Seeing as how he hasn’t taken any college visits since the pandemic ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news