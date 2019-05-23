Cincinnati has added another member to its 2020 recruiting class.

On Thursday night, Mansfield Senior (OH) wide receiver Angelo Grose announced his commitment to the Bearcats. Grose chose Cincinnati over an offer list that also included Miami (OH), Toledo, Ohio and six others.

Grose was recruited primarily by assistant coach Doug Phillips and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Grose’s commitment and what it means to the Bearcats.