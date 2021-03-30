Griffin Contemplating Positions, Schools
A handful of recent scholarship offers for Southeast Bulloch (Ga.) three-star athlete Tyler Griffin have brought his profile up. But they’ve also given him plenty more to think about in his recrui...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news