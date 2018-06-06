Greene Transfers to Jacksonville St
After just one season in the Queen City, running back Jaelen Greene has decided to continue his college football career elsewhere. Greene announced on Twitter Monday night that he will transfer to Jacksonville State for his sophomore season.
Because the Gamecocks are a member of the NCAA's FCS, the move for Greene will be one downward. This means he will be eligible to play immediately.
I have transferred to Jacksonville State University to play football. Very blessed for the opportunity. #Gamecocks 🐔 #JaxSU21 #CF0 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/eYyQaQ5JMW— 22 (@LifesGreatJae) June 4, 2018
Greene played only sparingly for the Bearcats in 2017. He played in nine games, where he accumulated 15 yards on four carries. Greene also had one catch for no gain.
A member of Cincinnati's 2017 recruiting class, Greene was rated three-stars by Rivals.com out of Sandy Creek High School (Ga.). He was recruited and had an offer from Jacksonville State. Greene also had FBS offers from East Carolina, Tulane, Troy, Miami (OH) and Northern Illinois.