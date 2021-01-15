BearcatReport - Graham On Board With Bearcats

Earlier this week, Bartram Trail (Fla.) three-star defensive tackle Segree Graham expressed his significant interest in Cincinnati. And Friday morning, he showed just how significant it is.

Graham announced his commitment to the Bearcats via social media. He chose them out of an offer list that also included Nebraska, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami and NC State.

The addition of Graham puts Cincinnati back at six commitments for the 2022 class. The Bearcats earlier this week lost three-star defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad, who opened his recruitment after the departure of defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame.

"(It's) because of the coaches, the love that they show, and also the recruits who are committed," Graham told Rivals.com this week. "They all believe that they are going to really put this program on the map and I want to be a part of something like that."

Graham was recruited by assistant coaches Gino Guidugli and Greg Scruggs.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Graham's decision.