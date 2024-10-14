Golday named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Per GoBearcats:

Cincinnati football redshirt junior linebacker Jake Golday was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday following his performance at UCF.

The Arlington, Tenn. native collected six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in the 19-13 win against the Knights. Golday also forced and recovered a fumble in the first quarter to thwart a potential UCF scoring drive. The turnover also helped lead to UC’s first scoring drive of the game to secure an early lead.

He is the second Bearcat to earn Newcomer of the Week honors this season. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby has won the award twice.

In his first season at UC, Golday is tied for second on the team with 28 tackles and has 4.5 tackles for loss. The Central Arkansas transfer has started all six games at linebacker. He is the Big 12’s second-highest graded linebacker according to Pro Football Focus (79.3) and his 85.5 PFF grade in pass coverage is the best in the conference and fourth nationally among linebackers.

Golday and the Bearcats return to Nippert Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 19 to host Arizona State at noon on ESPN+.



