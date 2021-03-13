BearcatReport - Gillison Gives UC Another Pickerington Nab

For the second time in a week, Cincinnati has a new commitment in the 2022 class. And for the second time, that pledge is from Pickerington Central (OH).

On Saturday afternoon, three-star defensive end Tyler Gillison announced he's committed to the Bearcats for football. He'll also try his hand at baseball as well.

Gillison's teammate, three-star defensive tackle CJ Doggette, committed last weekend to Cincinnati. Both were recruited primarily by assistant coach Greg Scruggs.

Gillison chose the Bearcats out of more than a dozen offers, including Virginia Tech, West Virginia and a host of MAC schools.

“I know that’s a good program,” Gillison previously told BearcatReport.com. “The football team is good and the coaches up there are real good. Coach (Luke) Fickell, he turned that program around and now they’re ranked. Everything, even the coaches are family-oriented. They’re really genuine.”

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Gillison and his decision.