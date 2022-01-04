Gardner declares for 2022 NFL draft – 'My work at Cincinnati is done'

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the defensive star of the Bearcats’ run to the College Football Playoff, is leaving school early to declare for the NFL draft, he told Yahoo Sports in a phone interview. Gardner projects as a first-round draft pick with the strong potential to end up in the top 15, according to NFL scouts. His productive junior year thrust him into the conversation among the top corners in the 2022 class.

Gardner, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, earned consensus first-team All-American honors this season. In more than 1,000 career snaps in coverage, Gardner never gave up a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus statistics. “I talked things over with my family,” Gardner told Yahoo Sports. “My work at Cincinnati is done. I came in and did everything I was supposed to do. I listened to everything the coaches were telling me to do to get in a better position to take care of my family.” Gardner, a true junior, projects to become the first three-and-done player to be selected in the NFL draft during Luke Fickell’s tenure at Cincinnati. Gardner would be the first Cincinnati player selected in the first round since 1971. (He could have company, as Bearcat quarterback Desmond Ridder projects somewhere between No. 20 and 40.) Gardner will have a strong advocate in Fickell, as the former Ohio State defensive coordinator considers Gardner “the best I’ve been around” at defensive back. Considering Fickell’s time at Ohio State spanned from Malcom Jenkins to Marshon Lattimore, he offered Gardner the highest defensive back praise when he told Yahoo Sports in November: “He’s the best I’ve ever coached.”

Fickell added in a phone interview Tuesday: “I really think he’s going to be a better pro. Even where he went from last year to this year, in his body and his ability to be a pro, take care of himself, work the game a little more and change his body. I think he’s going to grow more. A [coach] who is going to play more coverages is going to play to his strength. He’s a really smart football player.” He proved to be a defensive linchpin in Cincinnati’s historic season, where the Bearcats went 13-0 before the CFP and became the first team from outside the Group of Five to ambush the playoff. Cincinnati lost to Alabama, 27-6, in the semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. Gardner finished 2021 with three interceptions, three sacks and four pass break-ups. Quarterbacks so rarely threw his way that Cincinnati defensive coordinator Mike Tressel adjusted the scheme so Gardner would be more involved in third-down packages. Teams began running their worst player to the boundary to assure the ball wouldn’t come his way. Gardner finished this season allowing only 13 catches for 117 yards in 14 games. "Sometimes it took him out of making plays," Fickell said. "He’s a better football player than we had a chance to show because we got away with locking him down so much. ... It allowed us to be a hell of a lot better defense because of his flexibility."

Gardner could go early in the first round of the NFL Draft. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)