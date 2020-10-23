BearcatReport - Fraud or For Real? ND, OK State, A&M, Cincinnati, UNC

Just how legit are these college football teams ...



Notre Dame

Ian Book (12) (Notre Dame athletics)

Farrell’s take: FRAUD. The Fighting Irish are undefeated and No. 3 in the rankings but they’ve shown some weaknesses in the passing game and there have been some poor defensive moments. If they fall behind by a couple of scores they have no way to come back. Gorney’s take: FOR REAL. Notre Dame is not the third-best team in college football as Georgia and Ohio State would probably dominate the Irish. They don't have many playmakers at receiver, but this should be about getting wins, not style points. The Irish are 4-0 and they should be 6-0 heading into the Clemson game. There’s a very real possibility Notre Dame could be 10-1 heading into the ACC Championship. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT BLUEANDGOLD.COM

*****

Oklahoma State

Spencer Sanders (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FOR REAL. I like this team and Oklahoma State has risen to the top of the Big 12 with a surprising defense. The offense will click and if the defense continues to play well the Cowboys could be a force. I don’t think they run the table but they are for real. Gorney’s take: FOR REAL. We’re going to see in the coming weeks if Oklahoma State is for real but the Cowboys might be with quarterback Spencer Sanders possibly back this weekend. There is offensive firepower and the defense might actually be pretty good this season. Oklahoma State navigated through an easy early stretch with freshman QB Shane Illingworth and now it might be time to unleash the offense with Sanders coming back. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA STATE FANS AT OSTATEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

Texas A&M

Kellen Mond (11) (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FRAUD. Texas A&M beat Florida and Kellen Mond looks solid but until the Aggies break through and play consistently I just won’t believe. Alabama thumped them and Mond’s inconsistency will probably show again soon. I like Isaiah Spiller and the defense has been improving, but I’m not sold yet. Gorney’s take: FOR REAL. So Texas A&M got thumped by Alabama. Who hasn’t? The Aggies beat Florida and then went to Starkville and beat Mississippi State by two touchdowns, which sounds easier than it is. This is another case of a team that wins ugly but has been winning and that matters most. Plus, the schedule shapes up well here as A&M has a realistic shot of winning the rest of its games, especially if LSU cannot figure out its defense. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

*****

Cincinnati

Luke Fickell (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FOR REAL. This is a real test this weekend against SMU and the Bearcats will pass it. Cincinnati is a well-balanced team with few weaknesses and is well-coached by Luke Fickell. It won’t make the playoff but could go undefeated. Gorney’s take: FRAUD. Fickell is a terrific coach who should already have been given another shot at a Power Five job. It’s impressive that the Bearcats have not given up a single passing touchdown yet this season but here’s why: They’ve played Austin Peay, Army and USF. Reality hits starting this weekend with SMU, Memphis, Houston and UCF still on the schedule. Against poor competition, quarterback Desmond Ridder has thrown six TDs and four picks. That won’t cut it against the teams Cincinnati is going to see soon. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CINCINNATI FANS AT BEARCATREPORT.COM

*****

North Carolina