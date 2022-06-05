Four-star Trey Green planning visits

Green sat down with Rivals and went over the latest in his recruitment.

Point guard Trey Green is one of the more underrated prospects in the 2023 class. The 5-foot-11 guard is known for getting hot in a hurry and has been very productive for Link Academy and MOKAN Elite in recent months.

Programs recruiting him the hardest: “Virginia, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Xavier, Clemson, VCU, pretty much my top seven.”

Virginia: “Really, how they talk to me. They’re talking real good, saying I’m a good fit for them. I love the ACC, I love how they produce small guards, and I love their play style.”

Virginia Tech: “I love coach (Mike) Young over there, he’s done a great job. They won the ACC championship in the first year, that’s pretty big time. I feel like I would be a good piece over there as well.”

Cincinnati: “I love coach (Wes) Miller over at Cincinnati. He’s a great coach and he’s done it, been a point guard at a high level as well. I feel like I could benefit if I do make that transition over there.”

Clemson: “Coach (Brad) Brownell, they’ve reached out a lot. It’s close to home, ACC. I like their play style as well.”

VCU: “I love how they’re recruiting me, they’ve been on me heavy from the jump. I feel like if I show that love back it would be greatly appreciated.”

Xavier: “I love coach (Sean) Miller over there. They actually have a situation going on over there where if I came in in 2023, I’d be a pretty good piece to them. I love how they’re recruiting me.”

Nebraska: “Coach (Fred) Hoiberg is a great coach. He’s been there at the highest level, and he does tremendous with his guys over there.”

Visits: “I’m actually going to go to Xavier, Virginia Tech, LSU. LSU is actually in my top seven as well. It’s going to be a mix of junior and senior year visits.

Decision timetable: “Mid-to-late September, around there. Before my senior year basketball season starts, when the school year begins.”