 BearcatReport - Four-star Trey Green planning visits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-05 08:21:06 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four-star Trey Green planning visits

Trey Green
Trey Green (Rivals.com)
Travis Graf • Basketball Recruiting
National Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@travisgrafhoops

Point guard Trey Green is one of the more underrated prospects in the 2023 class. The 5-foot-11 guard is known for getting hot in a hurry and has been very productive for Link Academy and MOKAN Elite in recent months.

Green sat down with Rivals and went over the latest in his recruitment.

*****

2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2023 Rankings: Rivals150

2024 Rankings: Top 40

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Programs recruiting him the hardest: “Virginia, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Xavier, Clemson, VCU, pretty much my top seven.”

Virginia: “Really, how they talk to me. They’re talking real good, saying I’m a good fit for them. I love the ACC, I love how they produce small guards, and I love their play style.”

Virginia Tech: “I love coach (Mike) Young over there, he’s done a great job. They won the ACC championship in the first year, that’s pretty big time. I feel like I would be a good piece over there as well.”

Cincinnati: “I love coach (Wes) Miller over at Cincinnati. He’s a great coach and he’s done it, been a point guard at a high level as well. I feel like I could benefit if I do make that transition over there.”

Clemson: “Coach (Brad) Brownell, they’ve reached out a lot. It’s close to home, ACC. I like their play style as well.”

VCU: “I love how they’re recruiting me, they’ve been on me heavy from the jump. I feel like if I show that love back it would be greatly appreciated.”

Xavier: “I love coach (Sean) Miller over there. They actually have a situation going on over there where if I came in in 2023, I’d be a pretty good piece to them. I love how they’re recruiting me.”

Nebraska: “Coach (Fred) Hoiberg is a great coach. He’s been there at the highest level, and he does tremendous with his guys over there.”

Visits: “I’m actually going to go to Xavier, Virginia Tech, LSU. LSU is actually in my top seven as well. It’s going to be a mix of junior and senior year visits.

Decision timetable: “Mid-to-late September, around there. Before my senior year basketball season starts, when the school year begins.”

*****

RIVALS REACTION

As he slowly approaches a decision, Green is being pursued by a lot of quality suitors that fit his game. He’s a smaller guard and is being courted by some programs who have a history of getting those types of guys to produce at a high level. We should get a clearer picture of where teams stand after he gets a couple of officials out of the way.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}