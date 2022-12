Khamari Anderson became one of only three uncommitted four-star tight ends in the 2023 class when he backed off of his longtime pledge to Cincinnatti earlier this week. The Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech standout still has plenty of love for the Bearcats, and will consider the program as an option moving forward, but at the same time felt it was best to explore his options following the departure of Luke Fickell to Wisconsin.

Following his decision to open things back up, Anderson sat down with Rivals for a question and answer session about his recruitment moving forward.