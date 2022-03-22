Four-star interior OL Amir Herring has continued to show why he is one of the nation's best year after year. Whether it be a dominant performance on the football field for West Bloomfield (MI), or a standout camp performance like those he has had of late, Herring embodies consistency when it comes to playing at a very high level.

Herring recently sat down to discuss the latest in his recruitment, recent visits, and upcoming plans.