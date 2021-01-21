BearcatReport - Four-star LB Melvin Jordan back open, will explore options

"He is at Notre Dame now, and we have talked since he went to that job, and we will see where things go there. Notre Dame's recruiting is different, and he is going to recruit me, so we will see if they offer."

Freeman is looked at as a leader, as a coach that cares about his players, he is one Jordan plans to stay in contact with.

"I just had that connection with coach Freeman," said Jordan. "He was the coach that recruited me, he was a big reason I committed to Cincinnati, so when he left, I felt it was time for me to look around more."

Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian linebacker Melvin Jordan committed to Cincinnati early in November before re-opening his recruitment recently. He stayed committed to the Bearcats for over two months, but after Marcus Freeman left Cincinnati for Notre Dame , Jordan felt he should explore other options.

Jordan is now going to take a look at his options and see who decides to pursue him on the recruiting trail.

Schools like Indiana, Oregon State, UCF and West Virginia continued to recruit him through his commitment to Cincinnati. Since he decommitted, Minnesota has jumped back in and UCLA has started to show interest.

"I am open to all right now," said Jordan. "I am going to see who recruits me and who grabs my attention. I am going to keep talking to coaches and see what happens.

"I want to see what schools may re-offer me now that I am not committed anymore and what happens with new schools.

"I am just back open now."

He has his eye back on the in-state schools too. He was committed to Cincinnati, a school up north, and a lot of that decision had to do with his connection with coach Freeman.

Staying closer to home is something he likes the idea of too.

"Location is pretty important because it would be where my parents could come see my home games and I could be close to everyone. I wouldn't mind staying home, and being close, but not too close.

"That Florida vibe is different, so I want to keep looking at Florida State, Florida and Miami. I have been in contact some with Florida State and Florida, but haven't talked to Miami lately. Now that I am no longer committed, we will see how it goes.

"I am a Florida boy, so staying in Florida would be cool."

Jordan is in no rush to make a decision, but he plans to go into his senior season committed. He said he wants to play for coaches that care about him as a person, not just a football player, and a staff that is there to support him on and off the field.