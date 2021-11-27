Four-Star Eugenio Commits To UC

Cincinnati has another prize addition for the 2022 recruiting class.

On Saturday morning, Gaither (Fla.) four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio announced he's committed to the Bearcats. Eugenio is ranked No. 209 in the Rivals250.

Eugenio officially visited Cincinnati last weekend for its senior day win over SMU with his family.

"“I have been talking to them for a while now,” Eugenio previously t old Rivals.com. “They have still shown love and kept reaching out. They have been recruiting me for a while now.”

Eugenio was recruited primarily by assistant coaches Gino Guidugli and Greg Scruggs. A former Michigan pledge, Eugenio opened up his recruitment on Oct. 7. But the Bearcats had already been in contact since the summer.

