Four-star Dink Pate is a hot commodity

There’s a reason more than 20 programs contacted Pate on the opening day of the contact period. He broke down a handful of those, plus a dream school, with Rivals.

When discussing prospects with the most upside in the 2024 class, Dink Pate has to be in the conversation. He’s a rangy guard that has a good build and is versatile on both ends of the floor. He can run the offense, shoots at a high level and can guard multiple decisions.

Cincinnati: “It’s really just me and their coach (Wes Miller). Even though he offered me on the first day, he calls or I call and just check in with him. I’m working on building a relationship with him and getting to know him.”

Houston: “It’s not that far from home. Coach (Kelvin) Sampson, he has a great defensive scheme from what I hear. They’ve said that as soon as I come in, they’d treat me exactly like family, and that’s all I need.”

Texas A&M: “Coach Buzz (Williams) is a cool coach. He actually invited me to one of his games when they were playing Ole Miss or Mississippi State. I was watching him and their team has a lot of good chemistry, and they’re coached by one of the best coaches out there.”

Arizona: “I got that offer because of Jason Terry, when he was there. He and I have a good relationship. Other than that, I don’t know much about Arizona."

TCU: “That’s right down the street from me. They’ve got a lot of good players over there. Their coaching staff, I know coach (Tony) Benford. He actually came up to the school a few months ago. They said they have a lot of faith in me and that I could be one of the best guards to come out of my class.”

Dream Program: “Kentucky. I talked to coach K.T. Turner. Kentucky’s always been one of my dream schools. I remember playing NCAA Basketball, the college game, on PS3 with Kentucky. That would always be my dream school, either Kentucky or Duke.”